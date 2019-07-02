Easton man arrested in Hazleton drug raid
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities say an Easton man was part of a major drug trafficking operation in Hazleton.
The Hazleton police chief says more than 1,300 bags of fentanyl were seized from a home in the 800 block of Peace Street.
Police say they've broken up the drug trafficking operation that ran from there.
27-year-old John Bass of Easton is among the suspects who was arrested during a raid of the home Monday morning.
Janayah Lassiter, 29, and Alexis Casisano, 30, both of Hazleton, were also arrested.
Bass faces drug charges. Police say he also had several outstanding warrants out of New Jersey for robbery and aggravated assault.
