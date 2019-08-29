Environmental company fined for disturbing bald eagle nest in Schuylkill
HEGINS TWP., Pa. - An environmental company was fined for disturbing an active bald eagle nest in Schuylkill County.
It happened last Spring while Ecology and Environment Inc. was conducting a wildlife study.
According to the state game commission, their actions were invasive enough to cause the pair of eagles to abandon the nest.
The agency was assessing the feasibility of a natural gas compressor station on 105 acres in Hegins Township.
The Williams company filed an application for the so-called "Leidy South project" with the feds earlier this year.
A decision is expected next spring.
