Environmental company fined for disturbing bald eagle nest in Schuylkill

HEGINS TWP., Pa. - An environmental company was fined for disturbing an active bald eagle nest in Schuylkill County.

It happened last Spring while Ecology and Environment Inc. was conducting a wildlife study.

According to the state game commission, their actions were invasive enough to cause the pair of eagles to abandon the nest.

The agency was assessing the feasibility of a natural gas compressor station on 105 acres in Hegins Township.

The Williams company filed an application for the so-called "Leidy South project" with the feds earlier this year.

A decision is expected next spring.