Explosion in pizza shop injures worker

Larry Neff

NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A worker in Carbon County was airlifted to the hospital after an explosion in a pizza shop.

It happened at 11:20 a.m. Friday at the Rosetta's Pizza on the 400 block of West Catawissa Street.

A worker for the restaurant told 69 News the male victim was taken to a Lehigh Valley hospital with extensive burns.

"Our pizza cook Angelo opened the top oven and apparently there was a gas problem and it just blew him back when he opened the door. He went flying across his little kitchen area he got severe burns on his face and his mouth, the side of his head," said Darlene Keeler, a driver at the pizzeria.

When the pizzeria is called a recorded message says "We are closed until further notice."