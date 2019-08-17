HAZLETON,Pa. - An argument between drivers may have led to a deadly crash in Luzerne County.

Police responded 6 a.m. Saturday to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at 11th and McKinley streets in Hazleton.

According to police, the 24-year-old motorcycle rider was laying unresponsive on the sidewalk when emergency crews arrived.

EMS crews started working on the rider at the scene. He was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton a short time later.

Police have not yet identified the rider.

Police identified the driver of the car as 19-year-old Argenis Andujar Jr.

Police said Andujar Jr. was involved in an altercation with the driver of the motorcycle. They said believe the rider hit the mirror the vehicle using, what they described as, "a physical action."

Police said the motorcycle was then hit by the vehicle at the intersection.

A 69 News crew at the scene also reported seeing a retaining wall damaged during the crash.

Police continue to investigate the incident.