Fire at Tamaqua Salvation Army in May ruled arson
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A fire that destroyed food and clothing donations at a Salvation Army in Schuylkill County was intentionally set, state police said.
The fire on West Broad Street in Tamaqua on May 12 has been ruled an arson, state police said in a news release Wednesday.
A state police fire marshal determined the fire started in two spots in a rear storeroom. Investigators said it was intentionally set, but said video surveillance shows nobody entered or left the building just prior to the fire.
The blaze did not cause much structural damage, but sent smoke through the three-story building, contaminating food bank donations and damaging newly-donated clothes meant for military families.
