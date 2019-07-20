Poconos Coal

Fire companies called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim

By:

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 12:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 01:50 PM EDT

SCHUYKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Several Schuylkill county fire companies were called to the Skyline Trail at Hawk Mountain for reports of a cardiac arrest victim.

The coroner was also reportedly called to the scene.

Crews were staged along Bear Creek Drive at the base of the Blue Mountain just south of the area New Ringgold.

Stay tuned to 69News or go to WFMZ.com for further developments.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

02:15 PM

  • mph
  • °
  • 59%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Crash sends car deep into woods in Jim Thorpe

Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly

Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly

Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights

Man charged in Hazleton for public drunkenness after trying to start fights

Beltzville Lake Beach reopens to swimmers

Beltzville Lake Beach reopens to swimmers

PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company
iStock/Elenathewise

PUC approves rate increase for Buck Hill Water Company

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery
Yuengling

Yuengling daughters talk about future of family's brewery

Athletes will test their skills at Spartan's Super and Sprint Obstacle Weekend

Athletes will test their skills at Spartan's Super and Sprint Obstacle Weekend

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
Yuengling

Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
Yuengling

PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting

Tamaqua school board to rescind policy to arm teachers

Tamaqua school board to rescind policy to arm teachers

3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business

3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Beltzville Lake Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria

Beltzville Lake Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria

Man fleeing hit-and-run crashes into Rush Township home
Larry Neff

Man fleeing hit-and-run crashes into Rush Township home

Staten Island man drowns in Delaware River
69 News

Staten Island man drowns in Delaware River

Trial begins for man accused of abusing, killing 5-month-old daughter

Trial begins for man accused of abusing, killing 5-month-old daughter

Police: West Hazleton man was high when he fired wildly, shot sister in apartment

Police: West Hazleton man was high when he fired wildly, shot sister in apartment

Auditor general to conduct early audit of Lehighton Area School District

Auditor general to conduct early audit of Lehighton Area School District

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Local war hero, Pottsville native dies at 76

Car crashes into garage in Schuylkill County

Car crashes into garage in Schuylkill County

Hawk Mountain camp teaches young rangers survival skills
Amanda VanAllen | 69 News

Hawk Mountain camp teaches young rangers survival skills

Crash in Jim Thorpe sends 3 to hospital
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Crash in Jim Thorpe sends 3 to hospital

Schuylkill man facing assault charges after shooting PFA violator, police say

Schuylkill man facing assault charges after shooting PFA violator, police say

Group caring for dog found along road with dislocated hip, concussion

Group caring for dog found along road with dislocated hip, concussion

Dog bites toddler in Hazleton

Dog bites toddler in Hazleton

Hazleton grad helps save life of California mall shooting victim

Hazleton grad helps save life of California mall shooting victim

Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Fire forces evacuation at Franklin Township hotel

Fire forces evacuation at Franklin Township hotel

Fire heavily damages Jim Thorpe home
69 News

Fire heavily damages Jim Thorpe home

Garage fire spreads to 2 homes in East Penn
69 News

Garage fire spreads to 2 homes in East Penn

Monroe County DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting was 'within the bounds of the law'

Monroe County DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting was 'within the bounds of the law'

Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks

Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks

Monroe County DA to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting

Monroe County DA to hold news conference on officer-involved shooting

Former Scranton mayor pleads guilty day after resignation
Christopher Seliga [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Former Scranton mayor pleads guilty day after resignation

Man killed, another seriously injured after car crashes into garbage truck

Man killed, another seriously injured after car crashes into garbage truck

Easton man arrested in Hazleton drug raid
69 News

Easton man arrested in Hazleton drug raid

Schuylkill County man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking
iStock/junial

Schuylkill County man sentenced for role in heroin trafficking

Pennsylvania State Police led on car chase into New Jersey and back into Pennsylvania
69 News

Pennsylvania State Police led on car chase into New Jersey and back into Pennsylvania

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

Abandoned house collapses in Schuylkill County
Larry Neff

Abandoned house collapses in Schuylkill County

5 hurt in Schuylkill County fire

5 hurt in Schuylkill County fire

Yuengling donation to benefit military survivors program
Yuengling

Yuengling donation to benefit military survivors program

Schuylkill County SPCA rescues 18 dogs from Mahanoy City home

Schuylkill County SPCA rescues 18 dogs from Mahanoy City home

Students take part in 2nd annual Summer STEAM Camp in Slatington

Students take part in 2nd annual Summer STEAM Camp in Slatington

Lancaster man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend at Schuylkill campground

Lancaster man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend at Schuylkill campground

2 bear cubs on the road to recovery after being found, starving, in state forest

2 bear cubs on the road to recovery after being found, starving, in state forest

Hazleton woman shot while sleeping in her bed, police say

Hazleton woman shot while sleeping in her bed, police say

Police charge I-80 wrong-way driver with endangerment
69 News

Police charge I-80 wrong-way driver with endangerment

Man charged in arson of Monroe mobile home

Man charged in arson of Monroe mobile home