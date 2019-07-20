Fire companies called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim
SCHUYKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Several Schuylkill county fire companies were called to the Skyline Trail at Hawk Mountain for reports of a cardiac arrest victim.
The coroner was also reportedly called to the scene.
Crews were staged along Bear Creek Drive at the base of the Blue Mountain just south of the area New Ringgold.
Stay tuned to 69News or go to WFMZ.com for further developments.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Fire companies called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim
Several Schuylkill county fire companies were called to the Skyline Trail at Hawk Mountain for reports of a cardiac arrest victim.Read More »
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County
- Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl
- Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill awarded $750,000 grant to help train, retain physicians
- Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking
- Stroudsburg Area School Board examines facilities plan
Latest From The Newsroom
- Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Updated Fire companies called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim
- Residents react after young boy shot in Reading
- Police searching for suspects in Oley Township parrot thefts
- USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake
- Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Family of 4 forced from their home in Alsace Township after flooding
- Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave