Fire companies called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim

SCHUYKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Several Schuylkill county fire companies were called to the Skyline Trail at Hawk Mountain for reports of a cardiac arrest victim.

The coroner was also reportedly called to the scene.

Crews were staged along Bear Creek Drive at the base of the Blue Mountain just south of the area New Ringgold.

Stay tuned to 69News or go to WFMZ.com for further developments.