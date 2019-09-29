Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Carbon County

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. - Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Summit Hill.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to 30 West Market Street for a fire that started on the 2nd floor of an apartment, said officials. The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A Freelance Photographer for 69News at the scene said several people are displaced from the building. State police were also at the scene.

There's no word on what caused the fire.