Fire crews respond to apartment fire in Carbon County
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. - Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Summit Hill.
Multiple fire crews were dispatched to 30 West Market Street for a fire that started on the 2nd floor of an apartment, said officials. The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
A Freelance Photographer for 69News at the scene said several people are displaced from the building. State police were also at the scene.
There's no word on what caused the fire.
