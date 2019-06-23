Fire destroys home in Polk Township
POLK TWP., Pa. - A home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning in Polk Township, Monroe County.
Shortly before 8 a.m., neighbors reported a home in flames along the 100 block of Winter Hill Road.
When firefighters from numerous communities arrived on the scene, they found the single family dwelling fully involved in flames.
The cause of the fire and any injuries as a result of the fire have not been released.
