Flames heavily damage Schuylkill County home

Larry Neff | for 69 News

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - Flames destroyed a home in Schuylkill County Tuesday morning.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the front porch of a home on Glenworth Road in North Manheim Township around 9 a.m.

The fire quickly spread into the home, second floor and attic of the home.

Crews at the scene said no one was home when the fire broke out, but the house was heavily damaged.