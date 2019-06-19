Following outcry over closure, Monroe County Hospice House will reopen
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A hospice house that closed its doors in Monroe County is now back open.
The road to reopen the Monroe County Hospice House has been a long one that started with community protests in 2018 and ended with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday afternoon.
The six-bed inpatient center in East Stroudsburg was closed over a year ago and hospice services were moved to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.
Community outcry caused LVHN to reconsider and form a community partnership to secure grants and donations to keep the house up and running.
Mark Primrose, the chair of the community committee, says he became involved after his mother passed away in hospice care.
Primrose says he understands the need for a hospice facility like this in Monroe County and is committed to helping other families and their loved ones die with dignity.
"The difference between this [hospice house] and a hospital, it's not even close. It's a wonderful place for families and that's what its set up for,” Primrose said.
Hospital President Elizabeth Wise says the hospice house will be ready to accept patients after an inspection from the state health department.
The facility has clinical staff and physicians ready to work when they get the official "ok."
