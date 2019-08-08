Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty to mail fraud charges

69 News

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts changed his plea in court Thursday.

Stephen Lukach Junior entered a guilty plea for two counts of mail fraud. He originally had agreed to plead guilty to falsifying records.

His indictment alleges that in 2013 to 2014, auditors with the county controller's office discovered misappropriation of funds by Lukach.