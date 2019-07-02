Former Scranton mayor pleads guilty day after resignation
Bill Courtright accepted bribes, feds say
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The former mayor of Scranton has pleaded guilty to charges he shook down businesses for bribes and campaign contributions throughout his term and a half in office.
Bill Courtright's plea in federal court Tuesday to bribery, extortion and conspiracy came less than 24 hours after he resigned as mayor of the city of 78,000.
He was released without bail pending sentencing in November.
Federal prosecutors said Courtright, 61, collected tens of thousands of dollars in bribes by pressuring people who needed city permits or contracts.
He also got use of a beach property, carpentry at a karate club he owns and landscaping at his home.
Courtright is now the third Democratic mayor in eastern Pennsylvania to be convicted of public corruption charges in about 16 months, all engaging in similar schemes.
Former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is serving 15 years in federal prison after he was found guilty in March 2018 of lying to federal investigators and trading city contracts for campaign contributions.
The former mayor of Reading, Vaughn Spencer, is serving an eight-year sentence after a jury convicted him in August 2018 on federal bribery and related charges.
Poconos and Coal Region News
Christopher Seliga [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
