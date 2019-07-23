Foul play not suspected in massive blaze at home on Lake Wynonah

Kevin Fryer Courtesy Kevin Fryer

LAKE WYNONAH, Pa. - Fire officials in Schuylkill County say foul play is not suspected in the inferno that consumed a large home under construction.

The fire broke out on Friday night in Lake Wynonah in South Manheim Township.

No one was hurt in the massive blaze, but damage to the home is estimated at $1.5 million.

Construction was nearly complete.

State police say a cause hasn't been determined, but the fire is not considered suspicious.