Future crime fighters learn the ropes at CSI camp

WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - Future crime fighters learned the ropes in Schuylkill County.

Wednesday was the third day of CSI camp in West Penn Township.

"So the whole thing is to get kids to know what goes on behind the scenes in law enforcement and to give them a better perspective of what we do," said township Police Chief Brian Johnson.

The one-week camp is for kids entering 3rd grade through 7th grade. It's also an opportunity for officers to build bonds with the children in their community.