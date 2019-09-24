GoFundMe set up for man paralyzed after accidental shooting at training facility
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for a man who had been accidentally shot in the neck at a Monroe County training facility in September.
Doctors said Darin McMahon will be paralyzed from the neck down following the accidental shooting at the Threat Assessment and Tactical Solutions Group in Stroudsburg, according to the GoFundMe page.
The campaign raised $67,000 in four days.
No other injuries were reported.in the incident.
State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County
At 6:30 p.m. the state Department of Environmental Protection will spray for adult mosquitoes in nearby Mahoning Township, where evidence of the disease was found. Human cases are very rare but it is deadly 30% of the time.Read More »
