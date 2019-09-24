GoFundMe set up for man paralyzed after accidental shooting at training facility

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for a man who had been accidentally shot in the neck at a Monroe County training facility in September.

Doctors said Darin McMahon will be paralyzed from the neck down following the accidental shooting at the Threat Assessment and Tactical Solutions Group in Stroudsburg, according to the GoFundMe page.

The campaign raised $67,000 in four days.

No other injuries were reported.in the incident.