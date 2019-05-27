Gun accidentally fires, bullet hits girl taking bath
HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) - Police say a bullet from a gun that accidentally discharged in a northeastern Pennsylvania home went through a wall and struck a 13-year-old girl who was taking a bath.
Hazleton's police chief says the bullet went through furniture and a wall before hitting the girl at about 1 p.m. Sunday.
Chief Jerry Speziale says the round pierced the skin but didn't lodge in the girl, who was rushed to a trauma center. Another child who was also in the bathtub wasn't hurt.
Speziale says the gun belongs to a 35-year-old man who works as a security guard and has a permit to carry the weapon.
Police will present evidence to the Luzerne County district attorney's office, which will decide whether any charges are warranted.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Gun accidentally fires, bullet hits girl taking bath
Hazleton's police chief says the bullet went through furniture and a wall before hitting the girl at about 1 p.m. Sunday.Read More »
- State police say Montgomery County man killed in ATV crash
- Officials: Man stabbed along Route 209 in Carbon County
- Wife of man who drowned in Monroe County creek says he died as he lived: Helping others
- Several arrested after shots fired during large fight across from Stroudsburg High School
- Coroner IDs drowning victim as 29-year-old father of 2
- Man drowns after falling into fast-moving creek in Monroe County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Honoring fallen veterans in Bethlehem
- Updated Marking Memorial Day in Williams Township
- Authorities report missing Berks County hiker found
- Updated 5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown
- Authorities identify victim in fatal Berks County crash
- Melanie Benz: Melanoma warrior
- State police say Montgomery County man killed in ATV crash
- Gun accidentally fires, bullet hits girl taking bath
- Lehigh County coroner seeking next of kin for Bethlehem man
- Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend