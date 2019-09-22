Possible gunfire strikes woman's window at gas station
KIDDER TWP, Pa. - Police in Kidder Township, Carbon County are looking into whether a car passing through a gas station was hit by gunfire.
The passenger and driver side windows of this car suddenly shattered as a woman drove through the Square One gas station at the intersection of routes 903 and 534.
At this point, police aren't exactly sure what happened.
Police found no bullet fragments and no one reported hearing gunshots, but investigators also said they've found no evidence indicating something other than a bullet shattered the windows.
We spoke with the driver of the car Robin Gilles who recounted the ordeal.
"I came through one of the gas pumps, didn't hit anything. As I'm going through, the glass on my passenger side came through shattered and apparently knocked out the driver side," said Gilles." They're suspecting a bullet went through the glass because of the glass patterns."
Anyone with information is asked to call Kidder Township police.
