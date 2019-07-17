Hazleton police asking public for information on driver who reportedly hit child riding bicycle

HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Luzerne County are seeking the public's help in their investigation of a crash involving a car and a child riding a bicycle.

The crash happened in Hazleton on June 22 around 8 p.m. on Hazle Street between Mine and Chestnut streets, the city police department said.

A 12-year-old child said he was struck by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle in the street. The child was injured and needed medical treatment.

Witnesses said a middle-aged Caucasian male with gray-colored hair and a receding hairline was driving a blue Subaru.

The public is encouraged to assist in identifying the driver. Police want to talk to the driver, so he can provide details of the event.

The public is also asked to identify an individual who stopped to help during the incident. Any witnesses or people who may have been involved are encouraged to call Hazleton Police Detective Sergeant David Rodick at 570-233-0863.