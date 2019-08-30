Hazleton police looking for suspect accused of firing nearly 50 shots at home

HAZLETON, Pa. - The hunt is on for the man Hazleton police say fired dozens of bullets at a home. Luckily no one was injured, but the suspect is still on the run, accused in multiple violent crimes.

Hazleton police say someone fired nearly 50 shots at a home Wednesday night. They say the shooter was targeting someone but ended up hitting other houses. They say this isn't the suspect's first time opening fire in the city.

Johan Castillo was sitting on his couch when bullets started flying Wednesday night.

"We were watching TV, my brother and me, my mom was cooking, and we hear the shooting on the house," Castillo said.

When the gunfire finally stopped, Johan called 911. Hazleton police say the shooter was Christopher Paniagua.

They believe he was trying to hit another, unoccupied home and Johan's house got caught in the line of fire.

His family dropped to the floor as a barrage of bullets hit their home on 11th Street. One even grazed Johan's face.

Police say Paniagua was also involved in a shooting last month.

As police search for their suspect, he's facing a list of charges including aggravated assault.

As for Johan and his family, they say their home is badly damaged, but they're counting their blessings.

Hazleton police are asking anybody with information to call the police department at 570-459-4940 or the Hazleton Detective Division at 570-710-0024.

You can also leave a tip anonymously through the department's Text for Tips by Texting the word MYTIPS to 274637 or submitting a web tip on the Hazleton Police Webpage.