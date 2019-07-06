Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited
Dog owner cited for dog law violations
CASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Schuylkill County dog owner is facing citations after his dog attacked his neighbor's livestock.
State Police said the dog owner allowed his dog to leave his property and attack his neighbor's chickens and pigeons July 4 in the unit block of Deer Lane in Cass Township, Schuylkill County.
Police said the neighboring homeowner shot the dog during the attack.
According to police, the dog is alive. No word on its condition.
The dog owner was cited with retail theft and dog law violations.
The homeowner was not charged.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
- Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- Fire forces evacuation at Franklin Township hotel
- Fire heavily damages Jim Thorpe home
- Garage fire spreads to 2 homes in East Penn
- Monroe County DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting was 'within the bounds of the law'
- Ky. man facing more charges in crash that killed 2 in Berks
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County
- Breinigsville Fireworks postponed until Sunday
- Early morning garage fire in Hanover Township
- Motorcycle driver killed after crash in Lower Milford Township
- Residents, councilwoman concerned after fireworks blamed for fires in Reading
- Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited
- Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg
- Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed
- 69News at Sunrise: Copperhead Grille
- Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot