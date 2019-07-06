Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

CASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Schuylkill County dog owner is facing citations after his dog attacked his neighbor's livestock.

State Police said the dog owner allowed his dog to leave his property and attack his neighbor's chickens and pigeons July 4 in the unit block of Deer Lane in Cass Township, Schuylkill County.

Police said the neighboring homeowner shot the dog during the attack.

According to police, the dog is alive. No word on its condition.

The dog owner was cited with retail theft and dog law violations.

The homeowner was not charged.