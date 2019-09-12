Homicide charge dropped against man accused in fatal shooting of friend

BUTLER TWP., Pa. - Homicide charges have been dropped against a Schuylkill County man accused of shooting and killing his friend while showing him a shotgun.

Michael Grady, 36, is now facing just one count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Steven Molina.

Charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault were withdrawn at Grady's preliminary hearing Wednesday, according to online court documents.

Around 4:30 a.m. on August 26, Grady was showing his shotgun to Molina at a home in Butler Township when the gun went off and hit Molina in the neck, police said.

The fatal shooting happened during what was described as an all-night party, authorities said.

Grady had been in Schuylkill County Prison without bail, but with the new charges, the judge set bail at $100,000. Grady is out on bond until his next court hearing.