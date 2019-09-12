Homicide charge dropped against man accused in fatal shooting of friend
BUTLER TWP., Pa. - Homicide charges have been dropped against a Schuylkill County man accused of shooting and killing his friend while showing him a shotgun.
Michael Grady, 36, is now facing just one count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Steven Molina.
Charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault were withdrawn at Grady's preliminary hearing Wednesday, according to online court documents.
Around 4:30 a.m. on August 26, Grady was showing his shotgun to Molina at a home in Butler Township when the gun went off and hit Molina in the neck, police said.
The fatal shooting happened during what was described as an all-night party, authorities said.
Grady had been in Schuylkill County Prison without bail, but with the new charges, the judge set bail at $100,000. Grady is out on bond until his next court hearing.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
A Schuylkill County man who practices medicine in Berks County stands accused of over-prescribing "dangerous opioid medication" to his patients.Read More »
- Homicide charge dropped against man accused in fatal shooting of friend
- Authorities find drugs, guns after searching house in Monroe County
- Fire destroys home in Polk Township
- Man charged after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Carbon County
- Car crashes into woods off Route 309 in Schuylkill County
- Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- Updated No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Updated Mini horse and goose pair adopted from Bucks County SPCA
- Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Updated Positive Parenting: The kindness curriculum
- Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
- Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks