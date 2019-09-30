Insulated metal panel manufacturer to open facility in Monroe County, create at least 70 jobs
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A new manufacturing facility in Monroe County will help create at least 70 full-time jobs, Gov. Tom Wolf's office said.
All Weather Insulated Panels is a manufacturer of insulated metal panels used in energy efficient building construction projects across North America.
The company will invest at least $24 million in the project, which includes the purchase of an existing building in Stroud Township.
The project is expected to create at least 70 full-time jobs over the next three years.
AWIP received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for the project.
The proposal includes a $315,000 Pennsylvania First grant, $70,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs, and a $78,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers.
“All Weather Insulated Panels is very excited to have chosen Pennsylvania as the location for our third manufacturing facility in the U.S.," said President of All Weather Insulated Panels, Natalia Rizzatti.
"This location provides us with a strategic geographic position that will support our ambitious growth plans."
The company was founded in California in 2006.
