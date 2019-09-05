Investigators closing in on person of interest in Hazleton shootings, police say
HAZLETON, Pa. - Hazleton police say they're getting closer to an arrest in recent shootings in the city.
Officers on patrol Wednesday night saw a person of interest believed to be involved in the "group violence" in Hazleton's recent shootings, police said in a news release.
The 19-year-old was in the area of 10th and Locust streets late Wednesday night "acting suspiciously and attempting ot elude the officers," police said.
Officers took the teen into custody and detectives interviewed him.
Investigators checking the area where the teen was found a handgun under the tire of a vehicle, police said.
Authorities recovered the weapon and it is being sent for DNA, fingerprints and forensic testing to see if its connected to the recent shootings in the city and the person of interest, police said.
"We will continue to aggressively patrol the city, focus on those involved and utilize all investigative avenues until we charge the appropriate individuals and deliver the strictest justice available upon determination," said Police Chief Jerry Speziale in the release.
