Poconos Coal

Investigators closing in on person of interest in Hazleton shootings, police say

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 10:53 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:53 AM EDT

HAZLETON, Pa. - Hazleton police say they're getting closer to an arrest in recent shootings in the city.

Officers on patrol Wednesday night saw a person of interest believed to be involved in the "group violence" in Hazleton's recent shootings, police said in a news release.

The 19-year-old was in the area of 10th and Locust streets late Wednesday night "acting suspiciously and attempting ot elude the officers," police said.

Officers took the teen into custody and detectives interviewed him.

Investigators checking the area where the teen was found a handgun under the tire of a vehicle, police said.

Authorities recovered the weapon and it is being sent for DNA, fingerprints and forensic testing to see if its connected to the recent shootings in the city and the person of interest, police said.

"We will continue to aggressively patrol the city, focus on those involved and utilize all investigative avenues until we charge the appropriate individuals and deliver the strictest justice available upon determination," said Police Chief Jerry Speziale in the release.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

04:15 PM

  • ENE 3 mph
  • 19°
  • 57%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Pennsylvania plans to close a state prison in Luzerne County
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Pennsylvania plans to close a state prison in Luzerne County

Schuylkill County woman accused of embezzling $30K from employer found not guilty
iStock/junial

Schuylkill County woman accused of embezzling $30K from employer found not guilty

Police: Woman left 2 kids in car while doing drugs in gas station bathroom

Police: Woman left 2 kids in car while doing drugs in gas station bathroom

Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County

Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County

Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun

Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun

New East Stroudsburg University policy to allow students over 21 to drink alcohol in their dorms

New East Stroudsburg University policy to allow students over 21 to drink alcohol in their dorms

Part of River Road to be closed Tuesday in Delaware Water Gap
69 News

Part of River Road to be closed Tuesday in Delaware Water Gap

Man, 30, dies after crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Man, 30, dies after crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County

Pocono Raceway features air show

Pocono Raceway features air show

Schuylkill County holds Firemen's Convention Parade

Schuylkill County holds Firemen's Convention Parade

Mohegan Tribe holding governing council elections

Mohegan Tribe holding governing council elections

15 performers to take to the sky in first-ever airshow at Pocono Raceway

15 performers to take to the sky in first-ever airshow at Pocono Raceway

10-year-old boy riding bicycle hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Schuylkill County
69 News

10-year-old boy riding bicycle hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Schuylkill County

Sunrise Chef: B-Lux Grill & Bar at Kalahari Resorts

Sunrise Chef: B-Lux Grill & Bar at Kalahari Resorts

Tree crashes through roof of house in Monroe County

Tree crashes through roof of house in Monroe County

Man burned in apparent meth-making incident in Stroudsburg, police said

Man burned in apparent meth-making incident in Stroudsburg, police said

Dump truck crashes through guard rail, ends up in creek in Carbon County
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Dump truck crashes through guard rail, ends up in creek in Carbon County

Police: Man burned with acid in Stroudsburg
Yumi Kimura via Wikimedia Commons

Police: Man burned with acid in Stroudsburg

Entrepreneur with Down Syndrome: Teamwork, acceptance creates more effective workplace

Entrepreneur with Down Syndrome: Teamwork, acceptance creates more effective workplace

Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County

Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County

Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck

Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck

Borough still waiting for federal funds year after floods caused massive destruction, mayor resigns

Borough still waiting for federal funds year after floods caused massive destruction, mayor resigns

Fire destroys barn in West Brunswick Township
Larry Neff

Fire destroys barn in West Brunswick Township

'Float Your Boat' raises funds for Kidder Township Trails Project

'Float Your Boat' raises funds for Kidder Township Trails Project

Woman suspected of stealing cookware worth hundreds of dollars from fundraiser

Woman suspected of stealing cookware worth hundreds of dollars from fundraiser

Argument between drivers may have led to a deadly crash in Luzerne County

Argument between drivers may have led to a deadly crash in Luzerne County

Back to school hectic in Schuylkill County after mold problems in elementary school

Back to school hectic in Schuylkill County after mold problems in elementary school

Monroe DA's office asking for help in 7-year investigation involving man's disappearance

Monroe DA's office asking for help in 7-year investigation involving man's disappearance

1 injured when car hits pole, rolls through cornfield
Larry Neff | for 69 News

1 injured when car hits pole, rolls through cornfield

Popcorn Buddha closing its doors at the end of the month

Popcorn Buddha closing its doors at the end of the month

Monroe County DA: Man charged with 200 counts of possessing child pornography

Monroe County DA: Man charged with 200 counts of possessing child pornography

Key connector in D&L Trail now open

Key connector in D&L Trail now open

Fire at Tamaqua Salvation Army in May ruled arson

Fire at Tamaqua Salvation Army in May ruled arson

Man fatally crushed by car he was working on

Man fatally crushed by car he was working on

69 News gets sneak peek at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton renovations
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

69 News gets sneak peek at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton renovations

Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say

Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say

Flames heavily damage Schuylkill County home
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Flames heavily damage Schuylkill County home

Police: Man rammed parked vehicles, fired shot near pizzeria

Police: Man rammed parked vehicles, fired shot near pizzeria

Woman, teens accused of dumping tires in Schuylkill County
MGN

Woman, teens accused of dumping tires in Schuylkill County

Death at Carbon County gun range determined to be suicide

Death at Carbon County gun range determined to be suicide

Man charged in stabbing, assault in Monroe County

Man charged in stabbing, assault in Monroe County

Explosion in pizza shop injures worker

Explosion in pizza shop injures worker

Police: Major tampered with Tamaqua Salvation Army financial records

Police: Major tampered with Tamaqua Salvation Army financial records

Man suspected of human trafficking in Monroe County apprehended in Indiana
Monroe County District Attorney's Office

Man suspected of human trafficking in Monroe County apprehended in Indiana

Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty to mail fraud charges
69 News

Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty to mail fraud charges

Luzerne County man charged for allegedly dealing fentanyl

Luzerne County man charged for allegedly dealing fentanyl

Woman taken to hospital after going under water in Monroe County lake
iStock

Woman taken to hospital after going under water in Monroe County lake

State police allege Schuylkill man attacks brother with machete

State police allege Schuylkill man attacks brother with machete

Some residents oppose plans to build natural gas compressor station in Schuylkill County

Some residents oppose plans to build natural gas compressor station in Schuylkill County

DEP to conduct additional soil testing on lead levels at 2 sites in Palmerton

DEP to conduct additional soil testing on lead levels at 2 sites in Palmerton