Jim Thorpe man detained after handgun spotted in his carry-on bag

TSA This loaded .45 caliber handgun was detected by TSA officers in a man’s carry-on bag on September 3 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. (Photo courtesy of TSA.)

TSA This loaded .45 caliber handgun was detected by TSA officers in a man’s carry-on bag on September 3 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. (Photo courtesy of TSA.)

AVOCA, Pa. - A Carbon County man was detained for questioning after a handgun was spotted in his carry-on bag.

A Jim Thorpe man was stopped by a Transportation Security Administration officer when a .45 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets was spotted in the man's carry-on bag at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Tuesday.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the Avoca Police were contacted, responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning.

There was no impact to airport operations.

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.

86% of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.

People who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement.

TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,000. The complete list of penalties is posted online.