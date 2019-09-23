KME, manufacturer of firetrucks, lays off part of its workforce

Image Id: 197603

NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A manufacturer of firetrucks in Nesquehoning, Carbon County has laid off some of its employees, the company said in a statement.

The employees were laid off from the company in both its Nesquehoning and California facilities, said Brian Connely, the company's vice president and general manager.

Connely's statement did not say how many employees were let go, other than saying less than 15% of the workforce were laid off in both its facilities.

Connely said the company's move was part of a restructuring effort done to stay competitive.