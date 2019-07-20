Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County

Kevin Fryer Courtesy Kevin Fryer

LAKE WYNONAH, Pa. - A large fire consumed a large home along Lake Wynonah in Schuylkill County Friday night.

Fire crews from around the county were called to the 800 block of Cayuga Cove in Auburn around 7:30 p.m., county dispatchers said.

There were no reports of injuries. No word on what may have sparked the fire.