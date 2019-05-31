Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A Lehigh County man was arrested Friday after an undercover sex sting in which authorities say he arranged to pay to have sex with an 11-year-old girl.
Phillip Londono, 40, of Slatington, was charged by the Monroe County district attorney's office with attempted rape of a child, among other charges. Londono faces 13 felony charges.
A prostitute who was arrested earlier in the month told detectives a man contacted her saying he was interested in paying her to find him a young girl to have sex with.
Investigators found evidence of the conversation in the woman's cell phone and were able to identify the man as Londono.
Two detectives from the district attorney's office continued the conversation with Londono, posing as the prostitute. They told him they had found a woman who was willing to allow him to have sex with her daughter for $400.
The detectives began posing as the child's mother while talking with Londono.
He asked the detectives if they could also arrange it so he would pay the mother $100 every week to have the 11-year-old child perform a sexual act on him.
Londono and the detectives arranged to meet in Stroudsburg. He was apprehended by investigators after he arrived at the meeting.
Londono was lodged in the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
