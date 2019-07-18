Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill awarded $750,000 grant to help train, retain physicians
"The impact of this program I think is profound."
That was Schuylkill County family doctor Mackenzie Mady's reaction to the Health Resources and Services Administration awarding Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill a $750,000 rural residency grant.
"The goal is to actually train and retain physicians to be employed and stay in Schuylkill County and other rural areas," she said.
Health officials admit it is hard to do. Out of the nation's 2,000 rural counties, 1,500 face primary care shortages. Schuylkill County has lost a dozen family doctors in the past five years.
The administration awarded 27 grants across 21 states totaling $20 million to help improve health care access.
St. Luke's University Health Network just finished its first year of a rural residency program in Coledale.
For LVH the grant allows for 12 residents to also train in Schuylkill County over a three-year period.
Dr. Lawrence Riddles works in Pottsville and Hazleton and sees the shortage firsthand.
"We a lot of times stay with and in the areas where we train in geographically. Advantage here is they will have trained up there and more likely to stay in the area," he said.
Riddles says statistics show a 50% retention rate of doctors who train in rural areas.
Hopes are to have the program up and running by 2022.
