Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court
ROSS TWP., Pa. - 51-year-old Michael Horvath, the man accused of killing Holly Grim in 2013, appeared in a Monroe County courtroom on Friday where it was revealed that a plea deal was offered to Horvath if he would give prosecutors a key piece of information.
Horvath sat before a Monroe County judge as his defense asked that the trial be pushed back.
Horvath's attorneys say they need more time to review new evidence in the case while at the same time asking the judge to throw out some of the evidence. The judge did not make a ruling.
The defense also says prosecutors offered Horvath a plea deal, life in prison instead of the death penalty, if he would tell them where the rest of Holly Grim's body is hidden but it doesn't appear he took the deal.
Horvath and Grim were co-workers at Allen Organ. Police say Horvath hid in a shed on her Lower Macungie property back in November 2013 waiting for the right moment to kidnap her. He then took her to his home in Ross Township, Monroe County where he tortured her and then shot and killed her.
Prosecutors say some of her remains were found on his property but not until years later. Police said Horvath was always on their radar as they found his DNA on the door frame of Grim's home, and he was late to work the day of her disappearance.
Investigators eventually found bones that were determined to be Grim's ribs as well as a breast bone that had damage consistent with a gunshot wound. Grim's remains were found buried under a bed frame.
Horvath's trial is set to begin next month, Jury selection is scheduled for Oct. 7.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court
Police say 51-year-old Michael Horvath kidnapped, tortured and killed Holly Grim in 2013.Read More »
- Man who allegedly fired shots at intersection in Hazleton turns himself into police
- Police say special needs student, 19, left in the back of bus for nearly 4 hours
- 2 Stroudsburg HS grads killed in Oregon plane crash
- Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney
- Investigators closing in on person of interest in Hazleton shootings, police say
- After 10 years of efforts, largest conservation acquisition in Lehigh Valley history completed
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse
- Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court
- Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement
- Updated Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks
- Work on Route 222 intersections in Berks to begin Monday
- Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K
- Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky
- Lehigh Valley group members volunteer to do yard work for seniors
- After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals
- 24th annual Bowers Chile Pepper Festival brings the heat