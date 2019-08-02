Man accused of setting mobile home on fire headed to trial

Photo courtesy of Larry Neff

Photo courtesy of Larry Neff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of starting a mobile home fire that occurred in Monroe County back in April is headed to trial.

Jake Jahada, 34, had been charged with arson with the intent to collect insurance in connection with a fire that occurred at 613 Blue Ridge Road, Ross Township.

Jahada's formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 18.