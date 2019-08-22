Man burned in apparent meth-making incident in Stroudsburg, police said

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man is in critical condition after sustaining burns in a meth-related incident in Stroudsburg, police said.

The man claimed he was burned by someone throwing acid on him in an alley, but it now appears that was not the case, Stroud Area Regional police said in a news release Thursday.

Officers found a man with severe burns in an alley between North Sixth and Seventh streets around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

He told police an unknown person dumped acid on him, but police said in an updated news release it appears the incident happened in a home on North Sixth Street.

Responding officers learned there may have been a fire in the back of the house. When firefighters went inside, they reported a strong odor of butane and found burns on the floor near the back door, police said.

Authorities also found "materials known to be used for manufacturing methamphetamine," investigators said.

The investigation found the burn victim was at or near the back door of the house when the incident occurred, and he then fled to the nearby alley where he was found burned and in severe pain, Stroud Area Regional police said.

The people involved in the incident do not live at the residence, but they have all been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The injured man is in critical condition at the hospital as of Thursday morning, police said. His name has not been released.