Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
GORDON, Pa. - A gathering described as an all-night party took a deadly turn in Schuylkill County.
A 36-year-old man is facing a criminal homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing a friend while he was showing him a gun.
The fatal shooting happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday at a home in Gordon.
A witness told police the victim, 25-year-old Steven Molina, had asked to see Michael Grady's shotgun, according to court records.
The witness said Grady got the gun out of a safe and was walking with the barrel pointing toward Molina. The witness said the firearm discharged and hit Molina in the neck, police said.
Molina's mother tells WBRE that Molina had been at the home for a party Sunday night into Monday.
Grady is being held at the county jail without bail.
