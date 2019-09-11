Man charged after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Carbon County
PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County man is facing charges after police found heroin and other drugs in his car.
Mitchell Peters, 22, was stopped for a traffic violation Sunday night on Old Stage Road in Penn Forest Township, state police said in a news release.
During the stop, Peters and a passenger in the vehicle admitted they had marijuana, police said.
A search of the vehicle yielded 188 baggies of heroin, 49 Percocet tablets, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and about 2 grams of meth, authorities said.
Peters was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and related offenses.
He's being held in Carbon County prison on $250,000 bail.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Authorities find drugs, guns after searching house in Monroe County
Jeffrey Brickle, 30, and Krista Leggieri, 26, both of Tobyhanna, were arrested after authorities searched their home around 6:15 a.m., Pocono Mountain Regional Police said.Read More »
- Man charged after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Carbon County
- Car crashes into woods off Route 309 in Schuylkill County
- Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
- Police investigating after SUV hits man on bicycle
- Driver injured when tire comes off car, crosses turnpike, hits windshield
- Fire tears through home in Monroe County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem firefighters and police hold annual 9/11 remembrance softball game
- New restaurant serving arepas in Allentown is booming, sometimes needs to close its doors early
- Berks remembers 9/11 terror attacks with reflection, action
- Berks police solving more crimes thanks to social media tips
- Updated SBA reminds July flood victims in Berks of available help
- Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims
- Updated Lehigh County Commissioners look to increase fund for homeless veterans
- Updated Public workers, lawmakers hold rally in support of 'Jake's Law' legislation
- Easton City Council approves proposal for engineering services for 4th Street Garage
- Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common