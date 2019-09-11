Man charged after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Carbon County

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County man is facing charges after police found heroin and other drugs in his car.

Mitchell Peters, 22, was stopped for a traffic violation Sunday night on Old Stage Road in Penn Forest Township, state police said in a news release.

During the stop, Peters and a passenger in the vehicle admitted they had marijuana, police said.

A search of the vehicle yielded 188 baggies of heroin, 49 Percocet tablets, a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and about 2 grams of meth, authorities said.

Peters was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and related offenses.

He's being held in Carbon County prison on $250,000 bail.