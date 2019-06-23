Man charged in arson of Monroe mobile home

Photo courtesy of Larry Neff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police have arrested a man for starting a mobile home fire that occurred in Monroe County back in April.

Jake Jahada, 34, has been charged with arson with the intent to collect insurance in connection with a fire that occurred at 613 Blue Ridge Road, Ross Township.

Jahada was remanded to Monrore County Prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Aug. 2.