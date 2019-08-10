Man charged in stabbing, assault in Monroe County

MGN

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, Pa. - Police arrested and charged a man who stabbed one person and assaulted another.

Tyler Papasteranou, 28, of Monroe County was arrested early Thursday morning after stabbing Christopher Cannarella, 26, and assaulting his girlfriend Jessie Dawson, 24, according to officials.

Authorities said that Cannarella had gone to the 6000-block of Little Bear Lane in Middle Smithfield Township to pick up Dawson who had been involved in a physical altercation with Papastefanou. Police said Popastefanou then ran at Cannarella with a knife and stabbed him three times in the arm and leg.

Police said prior to the stabbing incident, Papastefanou chocked, kicked, hit, and threw Dawson down to the ground multiple times.

Cannarella fled the scene and called 911 while he drove himself to the hospital, said officials.

EMS met Cannarella while he was en route to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, said officials. Cannarella was then transported by EMS.

Papastefanou fled the scene in his vehicle before police arrived, but subsequently crashed his car. Troopers found Papastefanou passed out in the driver's seat, according to authorities.

Papastefanou, who was taken to Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest, was charged with multiple offenses including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and driving under the influence, said police.