Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County

HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A man died Friday in Monroe County after his motorcycle struck a tree.

Brian Killeen, 55, was driving near the intersection of Twin Pine Road and Setzer Road in Hamilton Township around 2:50 p.m., state police said.

Police say Killeen lost control of the motorcycle while making a right-hand turn onto Setzer Road. The motorcycle slid alongside the roadway during the turn, traveling about 130 feet before striking a tree.

Killeen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner.