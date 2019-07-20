Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A man died Friday in Monroe County after his motorcycle struck a tree.
Brian Killeen, 55, was driving near the intersection of Twin Pine Road and Setzer Road in Hamilton Township around 2:50 p.m., state police said.
Police say Killeen lost control of the motorcycle while making a right-hand turn onto Setzer Road. The motorcycle slid alongside the roadway during the turn, traveling about 130 feet before striking a tree.
Killeen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner.
