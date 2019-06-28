Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County Friday morning, state police said.

State troopers responded to a residence on the 300 block of Pennbrook Road in Jackson Township for the report of a suicidal male standing outside the residence with a firearm.

Troopers arriving on scene saw Larry Pettiford, 69, standing in the driveway brandishing a firearm, state police said.

Troopers verbally ordered Pettiford to drop the weapon. He did not follow the trooper's commands and fired the handgun in their direction, state police said.

A trooper returned fire, striking Pettiford in the chest, state police said.

Pettiford was secured into police custody, and troopers immediately provided medical assistance until EMS arrived, state police said.

Pettiford was flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, where he was pronounced dead.

The county district attorney's office and Pennsylvania State Police will continue to investigate the incident.