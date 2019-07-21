Man drowns at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A day at the lake to beat the heat sadly turned tragic Sunday.

A 30-year-old man drowned in the Beltzville State Park lake, according to Park Manager Alma Holmes.

Holmes said around 2:20 p.m. the man swam out to a child on a float when he went under.

Bystanders immediately began to look for the man but couldn't find him.

Divers eventually located his body around 3:30 p.m.

The man has not been identified.