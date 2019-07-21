Man drowns at Beltzville State Park
Victim has not been identified.
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A day at the lake to beat the heat sadly turned tragic Sunday.
A 30-year-old man drowned in the Beltzville State Park lake, according to Park Manager Alma Holmes.
Holmes said around 2:20 p.m. the man swam out to a child on a float when he went under.
Bystanders immediately began to look for the man but couldn't find him.
Divers eventually located his body around 3:30 p.m.
The man has not been identified.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Man drowns at Beltzville State Park
A day at the lake to beat the heat sadly turned tragic Sunday.Read More »
- Car passenger in Schuylkill County stabbed in the chest
- Coroner called to Hawk Mountain for cardiac arrest victim
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County
- Police: Weissport man gave weed to teens, then sexually assaulted girl
- Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill awarded $750,000 grant to help train, retain physicians
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man drowns at Beltzville State Park
- Fundraiser set up for 11-year old shot in Reading
- 1-year old child found in swimming pool pronounced dead
- Reading mayor decides to fly pride flag
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Weekend scorcher has Easton turning hydrants into sprayers
- Church volunteers work on home damaged by flood
- A lot of "Love for Lexi" at Berks County fundraiser
- Da Vinci Science Center celebrated the Apollo 11 anniversary
- Former Allentown police chief, councilman David Howells Sr. passes away