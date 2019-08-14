Man fatally crushed by car he was working on

BRANCH TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County man died after a vehicle he was working on fell on him, police said.

Robert Yeager, 67, was found around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in his garage in the 1400 block of Bunting Street (Route 209) in Branch Township, according to a news release from state police.

Yeager had been working underneath a vehicle in the garage when it fell off the wooden blocks it was on and crushed him, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death was ruled an accident, authorities said.