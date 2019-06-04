Man finishing latest cross-country ride after being seriously injured while biking in the Poconos
EASTON, Pa. - A man who was seriously injured while biking in the Poconos is back on the bike and close to finishing his latest cross-country ride.
It's his sixth venture, and he has just 100 miles to go.
"Hope for the best, expect the worst, and settle for anything," biker Brent Bundy said.
It's that kind of thinking that makes Bundy different than most. He's on his sixth and likely last cross-country bicycle ride from Oklahoma to New York.
In January he was biking around Jim Thorpe when a piece of ice fell off a car and hit him. He wanted to restart but couldn't.
He recovered from neck surgery, "So I'm back in the game," Bundy said.
There's a reason he stays in the game.
"My friend Gina died of breast cancer in 04," Bundy said.
Bundy's made it his mission is to raise awareness and encourage women and men to get screened.
He stopped by Easton Hospital Tuesday.
"He sets an example for how we need to inspire and encourage our patients to stay strong," said Maryann Cali, the hospital's director for oncology services.
Because when the going got tough he kept going.
