Man fleeing hit-and-run crashes into Rush Township home

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A man was abusing inhalants when he rear-ended a car then crashed into a nearby home in Schuylkill County, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a vehicle driving in the 200 block of Claremont Avenue rear-ended another car but didn't stop, according to Rush Township police.

As the driver was fleeing the crash scene, he ended up driving through a nearby front yard and crashing into the garage of a home on Lafayette Avenue, authorities said.

The car broke completely through the wall and ended up halfway into the structure.

Witnesses told police the man tried to flee that scene as well but was unsuccessful.

He was taken into custody and submitted to a blood test at the hospital, police said. He was observed to be abusing inhalants at the time of the collision, officials said.

Charges will be filed when the investigation is complete, police said.

No one was injured in either crash.