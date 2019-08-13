Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Fast food served at a restaurant in the Poconos appeared to have broken razors in it, state police said.
A man went to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon after ingesting the small, sharp metal pieces, and police were called, according to a news release from state police.
Troopers interviewed the 47-year-old man at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono. The man said he believes he ingested the metal objects from food he received at a fast food restaurant in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County.
State police don't name the restaurant, but the address in the news release is to the Taco Bell in the 5100 block of Route 209 (Milford Road).
The man provided troopers with the food. It had "small, sharp metal objects" in it, appearing to be broken razors, investigators said.
Anyone who experienced something similar or has information about this incident should contact Trooper Justin Leri at 570-619-6800.
69 News reached out to Taco Bell for comment but have not heard back.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Flames heavily damage Schuylkill County home
Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the front porch of the North Manheim Township home around 9 a.m.Read More »
- Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say
- Police: Man rammed parked vehicles, fired shot near pizzeria
- Woman, teens accused of dumping tires in Schuylkill County
- Death at Carbon County gun range determined to be suicide
- Man charged in stabbing, assault in Monroe County
- Explosion in pizza shop injures worker
Latest From The Newsroom
- Hearing continues on fate of Wernersville corrections center
- Allentown's interim police chief to step down in September
- Teen charged in shooting behind Emmaus elementary school
- Home invasion suspect left phone number, police track him to North Carolina
- Whitehall reverses decision, approves Sheetz liquor license transfer
- Updated Flames heavily damage Schuylkill County home
- Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say
- Are boys and girls equal when it comes to math?
- 69 WFMZ-TV nominated for 11 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards
- Berks sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots himself in leg