Man injured by small, sharp metal scraps in fast food, police say

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Fast food served at a restaurant in the Poconos appeared to have broken razors in it, state police said.

A man went to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon after ingesting the small, sharp metal pieces, and police were called, according to a news release from state police.

Troopers interviewed the 47-year-old man at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono. The man said he believes he ingested the metal objects from food he received at a fast food restaurant in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County.

State police don't name the restaurant, but the address in the news release is to the Taco Bell in the 5100 block of Route 209 (Milford Road).

The man provided troopers with the food. It had "small, sharp metal objects" in it, appearing to be broken razors, investigators said.

Anyone who experienced something similar or has information about this incident should contact Trooper Justin Leri at 570-619-6800.

69 News reached out to Taco Bell for comment but have not heard back.