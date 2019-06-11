Man killed after vehicle goes over guardrail, hits tree in Schuylkill County

69 News

CASS TWP., Pa. - A man died Tuesday afternoon after going over a guardrail and hitting a tree in Schuylkill County.

The crash happened as the man was driving southbound on Route 81 in Cass Township around 2 p.m., state police said.

The vehicle struck the guard rail in the median and went over it. The car then went down an embankment and struck a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.