Man killed, another seriously injured after car crashes into garbage truck
Truck driver not injured
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police in Schuylkill County are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a garbage truck.
The garbage truck was stopped along the shoulder of Route 443 in Wayne Township when a car crashed into the back of it around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.
The car rolled and ended up on its side, officials said.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, Robert Schaeffer, 63, died at the scene, state police said. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the trash truck was not injured.
The truck was stopped for trash collection and had its hazard lights on, state police said. The car did not brake or slow down before the collision.
