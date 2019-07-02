Poconos Coal

Man killed, another seriously injured after car crashes into garbage truck

Truck driver not injured

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 11:23 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 11:33 AM EDT

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - State police in Schuylkill County are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a garbage truck.

The garbage truck was stopped along the shoulder of Route 443 in Wayne Township when a car crashed into the back of it around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.

The car rolled and ended up on its side, officials said.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, Robert Schaeffer, 63, died at the scene, state police said. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the trash truck was not injured.

The truck was stopped for trash collection and had its hazard lights on, state police said. The car did not brake or slow down before the collision.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

12:28 PM

  • W 10 mph
  • 26°
  • 62%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

American Legion donates bulletproof shields to Schuylkill County police departments

American Legion donates bulletproof shields to Schuylkill County police departments

30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized from Schuylkill home
69 News

30 dogs, 5 donkeys among animals seized from Schuylkill home

Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Mahoning
Mahoning Township

Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Mahoning

Future crime fighters learn the ropes at CSI camp

Future crime fighters learn the ropes at CSI camp

Following outcry over closure, Monroe County Hospice House will reopen

Following outcry over closure, Monroe County Hospice House will reopen

Crews fish SUV out of creek in Carbon County

Crews fish SUV out of creek in Carbon County

SUV ends up in Mahoning Creek in Lehighton
Larry Neff | for 69 News

SUV ends up in Mahoning Creek in Lehighton

Fightin Phils to help Yuengling celebrate 190th anniversary
Yuengling

Fightin Phils to help Yuengling celebrate 190th anniversary

Missing Monroe County woman found
69 News

Missing Monroe County woman found

New commander takes the helm at Tobyhanna Army Depot
Karen Barefoot/SXC

New commander takes the helm at Tobyhanna Army Depot

Police: Frackville man sexually assaulted girl in the 1990's
69 News

Police: Frackville man sexually assaulted girl in the 1990's

Police: Briefcase with $20K stolen from Monroe home

Police: Briefcase with $20K stolen from Monroe home

Fairs make changes amid low attendance, financial challenges
Tom Rader | 69 News

Fairs make changes amid low attendance, financial challenges

Daughter testifies in trial of man accused of stabbing his wife to death
69 News

Daughter testifies in trial of man accused of stabbing his wife to death

Driver to face charges after motorcycle crash
69 News

Driver to face charges after motorcycle crash

Officer helps save cat trapped in Palmerton home during fire

Officer helps save cat trapped in Palmerton home during fire

BMW stolen in Hamilton Township
69 News

BMW stolen in Hamilton Township

The Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center to hold open house

The Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center to hold open house

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 248 near Bowmanstown

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 248 near Bowmanstown

Stroudsburg mayor suggests donating old elementary school to YMCA

Stroudsburg mayor suggests donating old elementary school to YMCA

Bemis settles hazardous waste violations at West Hazleton plastic bag facility
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bemis settles hazardous waste violations at West Hazleton plastic bag facility

2 injured in West Penn rollover crash
Larry Neff | for 69 News

2 injured in West Penn rollover crash

Officials in Carbon County investigating how car ended up in creek

Officials in Carbon County investigating how car ended up in creek

Woman indicted in stabbing death of Schuylkill County jeweler

Woman indicted in stabbing death of Schuylkill County jeweler

Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge may soon be opened up to fishing

Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge may soon be opened up to fishing

Police looking for information after two kittens allegedly abandoned on Route 209

Police looking for information after two kittens allegedly abandoned on Route 209

Man killed after vehicle goes over guardrail, hits tree in Schuylkill County
69 News

Man killed after vehicle goes over guardrail, hits tree in Schuylkill County

Suspected burglars who stole golf cart from Poconos resort arrested
MGN

Suspected burglars who stole golf cart from Poconos resort arrested

Woman gets 15-40 years prison for cult-related slaying of boyfriend
69 News

Woman gets 15-40 years prison for cult-related slaying of boyfriend

Police: Alleged heroin dealer tried to cover up man's overdose death by staging suicide
69 News

Police: Alleged heroin dealer tried to cover up man's overdose death by staging suicide

Boyfriend primary suspect in shooting death of Bushkill woman

Boyfriend primary suspect in shooting death of Bushkill woman

4, including student, charged in connection with large fight across from Stroudsburg High School

4, including student, charged in connection with large fight across from Stroudsburg High School

State trooper charged with patronizing prostitutes headed to trial

State trooper charged with patronizing prostitutes headed to trial

Patty Daley: Schuylkill County Community Impact Hero

Patty Daley: Schuylkill County Community Impact Hero

Preston Bonnett convicted of murder, arson in Luzerne County fire
69 News

Preston Bonnett convicted of murder, arson in Luzerne County fire

Monroe County nursing home on federal list of homes with serious health, safety problems

Monroe County nursing home on federal list of homes with serious health, safety problems

5 injured after 2 cars collide in Schuylkill County

5 injured after 2 cars collide in Schuylkill County

Man finishing latest cross-country ride after being seriously injured while biking in the Poconos

Man finishing latest cross-country ride after being seriously injured while biking in the Poconos

Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183

Schuylkill man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Route 183

2 seriously injured after car, motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County
Larry Neff | for 69 News

2 seriously injured after car, motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County

Pipe bomb found in Schuylkill County lake during dive team practice drills

Pipe bomb found in Schuylkill County lake during dive team practice drills

Rescue call at closed Glen Onoko trail leaves first responders dejected

Rescue call at closed Glen Onoko trail leaves first responders dejected

State police in Monroe County investigate woman's death
69 News

State police in Monroe County investigate woman's death

Police looking for person who littered and defecated on gate at Schuylkill County landfill

Police looking for person who littered and defecated on gate at Schuylkill County landfill

Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Police release more details about fatal Monroe County motorcycle crash

Police release more details about fatal Monroe County motorcycle crash

Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race

Businesses, law enforcement preparing for Pocono 400 race

Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl
69 News

Lehigh County man accused of arranging to have sex with young girl

Summer fun at Pocono Raceway

Summer fun at Pocono Raceway

Trial begins for man accused in Luzerne fatal fire
69 News

Trial begins for man accused in Luzerne fatal fire