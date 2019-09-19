Poconos Coal

Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for heroin trafficking

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 08:01 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:01 PM EDT

A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted for heroin trafficking.

Anthony Navarro-Velez, 34, of Shenandoah, was also ordered to serve five years on supervised release following his prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Navarro-Velez had admitted that he and others participated in a conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin. 

Navarro-Velez admitted that he and others distributed between one and three kilograms of heroin.

 

