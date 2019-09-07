Man seriously injured after allegedly trying to ride moving train

WEISSPORT BORO,Pa. - Police are investigating after a man suffered major injuries while trying to hop a ride on a moving train.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing at Forge and Railroad streets in Weissport Borough, Carbon County.

Police said the man was trespassing on railroad tracks owned by Norfolk Southern Railway Corporation. They said he injured his lower left leg while trying to ride the train.

The man was treated at the scene by a Lehighton Ambulance and transported to St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem for further medical evaluation.

Norfolk Southern Railway Corporation Police will be investigating the incident further.