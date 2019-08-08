Man suspected of human trafficking in Monroe County apprehended in Indiana

Monroe County District Attorney's Office

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man suspected of human trafficking in Monroe County has been apprehended.

Stephen Higgins, 30, was apprehended by Indiana State Police, the Monroe County District Attorney's office said.

Higgins had been on the run since July 17, when he was last seen in a Pocono Hotel with a 19-year-old woman who detectives found to be a sex trafficking victim, the DA's office said.

Higgins is being held at the Hancock County Jail in Indiana, awaiting extradition. He will appear before a Monroe County Magistrate at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.