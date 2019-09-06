Man who allegedly fired shots at intersection in Hazleton turns himself into police
HAZLETON, Pa. - A man who police say fired shots at an intersection turned himself in Friday.
Christopher Paniagua fired multiple shots at the intersection of North Laurel and West Spring streets on July 23 in Hazleton, Luzerne County, city police said.
Nobody was injured.
He turned himself in to police Friday, and he was taken into custody.
Paniagua faces several charges, including aggravated assault, for the July 23 shooting.
He is also suspected in firing nearly 50 shots into a Hazleton home in August, although he is not charged in that incident.
Anyone with any information is still asked to call the Hazleton Police Department 570-459-4940 or the Hazleton Detective Division at 570-710-0024.
People can also submit information anonymously through the department's Text for Tips by Texting the word MYTIPS to 274637 or submitting a web-tip on the Hazleton Police webpage.
