Metal panel company to bring more jobs to Monroe County

STROUD TWP, Pa. - A company that makes metal panels is coming to Monroe County, and bringing dozens of jobs with it.

California based All Weather Insulated Panels is set to open a manufacturing facility in Stroud Township.

The company makes panels for commercial, industrial and cold storage construction projects.

It's committed to investing at least $24 million into the project, and creating at least 70 new, full-time jobs over the next three years