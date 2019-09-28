Poconos Coal

Metal panel company to bring more jobs to Monroe County

By:

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 08:17 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 08:17 AM EDT

Metal panel company to bring more jobs to Monroe County

STROUD TWP, Pa. - A company that makes metal panels is coming to Monroe County, and bringing dozens of jobs with it.

California based All Weather Insulated Panels is set to open a manufacturing facility in Stroud Township.

The company makes panels for commercial, industrial and cold storage construction projects.

It's committed to investing at least $24 million into the project, and creating at least 70 new, full-time jobs over the next three years

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

01:43 PM

  • NNW 12 mph
  • 21°
  • 46%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Police: Man leads officers on chase in Luzerne County

Police: Man leads officers on chase in Luzerne County

DEP to conduct mosquito control operations in Carbon County after evidence of virus found
James Gathany/CDC

DEP to conduct mosquito control operations in Carbon County after evidence of virus found

Man taken into custody after police chase through Carbon County
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Man taken into custody after police chase through Carbon County

Hazleton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
iStock/junial

Hazleton man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

Nighttime turnpike work to impact traffic at Lehigh Tunnel this week

Nighttime turnpike work to impact traffic at Lehigh Tunnel this week

Threats made towards Hazleton schools lead to arrest

Threats made towards Hazleton schools lead to arrest

Possible gunfire strikes woman's window at gas station

Possible gunfire strikes woman's window at gas station

Local nurse uses support group to help those who have needed ostomy surgery

Local nurse uses support group to help those who have needed ostomy surgery

ESU student from Bethlehem honored for performing Heimlich Maneuver on park services employee

ESU student from Bethlehem honored for performing Heimlich Maneuver on park services employee

Man, 27, dies after car hits 3 trees
69 News

Man, 27, dies after car hits 3 trees

Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Monroe County plane crash

Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Monroe County plane crash

Tamaqua police: Woman stabbed man in self-defense

Tamaqua police: Woman stabbed man in self-defense

Federal investigators recover plane, will examine it to determine cause of crash that killed 2

Federal investigators recover plane, will examine it to determine cause of crash that killed 2

NBA legend Karl Malone visits Ali's former training camp
Tom Rader | 69 News

NBA legend Karl Malone visits Ali's former training camp

FAA, NTSB to investigate deadly plane crash in Monroe County

FAA, NTSB to investigate deadly plane crash in Monroe County

Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for heroin trafficking
iStock/junial

Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for heroin trafficking

Fire chief: 2 men dead after plane crash in Monroe County

Fire chief: 2 men dead after plane crash in Monroe County

Man who allegedly fired shots at intersection headed to trial

Man who allegedly fired shots at intersection headed to trial

State police investigating after prison inmate seriously injures another
iStock

State police investigating after prison inmate seriously injures another

Trail at Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area reopens after 2 years

Trail at Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area reopens after 2 years

Monroe County Hospice House now open and accepting patients

Monroe County Hospice House now open and accepting patients

Man killed in head-on crash in Schuylkill County

Man killed in head-on crash in Schuylkill County

Person in stable condition after being accidentally shot at training facility, police say

Person in stable condition after being accidentally shot at training facility, police say

Coroner: Passenger killed in crash in Penn Forest Township

Coroner: Passenger killed in crash in Penn Forest Township

Driving tour of state game land in Berks set for October
Google

Driving tour of state game land in Berks set for October

Construction workers find fatal crash scene off I-80 in Kidder Township
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Construction workers find fatal crash scene off I-80 in Kidder Township

Man accidentally shot in neck at gun-training facility, police say
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Man accidentally shot in neck at gun-training facility, police say

Dirt bike rider sought for driving erratically in Hazleton, motorcycle confiscated

Dirt bike rider sought for driving erratically in Hazleton, motorcycle confiscated

Tour at 4: Pocono Mountains

Tour at 4: Pocono Mountains

Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients

Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients

Homicide charge dropped against man accused in fatal shooting of friend

Homicide charge dropped against man accused in fatal shooting of friend

Authorities find drugs, guns after searching house in Monroe County
Thinkstock

Authorities find drugs, guns after searching house in Monroe County

Fire destroys home in Polk Township
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Fire destroys home in Polk Township

Man charged after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Carbon County

Man charged after traffic stop turns into drug bust in Carbon County

Car crashes into woods off Route 309 in Schuylkill County
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Car crashes into woods off Route 309 in Schuylkill County

Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill

Police investigate head-on crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill

Police investigating after SUV hits man on bicycle
Thinkstock

Police investigating after SUV hits man on bicycle

Driver injured when tire comes off car, crosses turnpike, hits windshield
Larry Neff | 69 News

Driver injured when tire comes off car, crosses turnpike, hits windshield

Fire tears through home in Monroe County

Fire tears through home in Monroe County

Man accused of stalking and harassing women online over several years

Man accused of stalking and harassing women online over several years

3 juveniles injured in Mahoning Township crash

3 juveniles injured in Mahoning Township crash

Man seriously injured after allegedly trying to ride moving train

Man seriously injured after allegedly trying to ride moving train

Pet of the Month: Alissa Mathisen, Pocono Greyhound Adoption

Pet of the Month: Alissa Mathisen, Pocono Greyhound Adoption

"Conducive to creation': Local bands record rock tunes at Schuylkill County cabin

Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court

Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court

Man who allegedly fired shots at intersection in Hazleton turns himself into police

Man who allegedly fired shots at intersection in Hazleton turns himself into police

Police say special needs student, 19, left in the back of bus for nearly 4 hours

Police say special needs student, 19, left in the back of bus for nearly 4 hours

2 Stroudsburg HS grads killed in Oregon plane crash

2 Stroudsburg HS grads killed in Oregon plane crash

Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney

Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney

Investigators closing in on person of interest in Hazleton shootings, police say
MGN

Investigators closing in on person of interest in Hazleton shootings, police say