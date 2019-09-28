Metal panel company to bring more jobs to Monroe County
STROUD TWP, Pa. - A company that makes metal panels is coming to Monroe County, and bringing dozens of jobs with it.
California based All Weather Insulated Panels is set to open a manufacturing facility in Stroud Township.
The company makes panels for commercial, industrial and cold storage construction projects.
It's committed to investing at least $24 million into the project, and creating at least 70 new, full-time jobs over the next three years
