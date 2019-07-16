Monroe County man facing child pornography charge
SCRANTON, Pa. - A man from Monroe County has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of child pornography.
The indictment said Jonathan Brownlee, 41, of Long Pond, committed the offenses between August 2017 and April 10, 2018.
Brownlee possessed and accessed with intent to view images of child pornography, including images of minors under the age of 12, the indictment said.
He committed the offense after being convicted of receipt and distribution of child pornography in 2012 in federal court, the indictment said.
The maximum penalty under federal law for this offenses is 20 years' imprisonment, a lifetime term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. There is also a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.
